Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jimmy Butler headshot

Jimmy Butler Injury: Considered doubtful for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Butler (conditioning/personal) is doubtful to play Thursday versus Orlando, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler has been unavailable for Miami's past two contests, with a "return to competition" re-conditioning injury designation being tagged to him Wednesday. He continues to be mired in trade rumors as well, and it's unclear if he will travel to Orlando on Thursday. Terry Rozier (knee) is regarded as questionable for Thursday's game.

Jimmy Butler
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now