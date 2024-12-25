Jimmy Butler Injury: Considered doubtful for Thursday

Butler (conditioning/personal) is doubtful to play Thursday versus Orlando, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler has been unavailable for Miami's past two contests, with a "return to competition" re-conditioning injury designation being tagged to him Wednesday. He continues to be mired in trade rumors as well, and it's unclear if he will travel to Orlando on Thursday. Terry Rozier (knee) is regarded as questionable for Thursday's game.