Jimmy Butler Injury: Considered probable for Thursday
Butler (right knee soreness) is probable to play Thursday versus Toronto.
Butler has suited up in three consecutive contests, averaging 19.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists and 32.7 minutes per game over that span. His addition to Wednesday's injury report likely pertains more to maintenance at practice than an aggravation of any kind, but his status will need to be monitored.
