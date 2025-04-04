Jimmy Butler Injury: Game-time call vs. Denver

Butler (forearm), who is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets, will go through his pregame warmup and is a game-time decision, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Butler sustained the left forearm strain during Thursday's win over the Lakers, though he was able to return from the locker room and finish the game. Moreover, head coach Steve Kerr said that he's hopeful the veteran forward will play in the second half of the club's back-to-back set, per Vic Lombardi of Altitude Sports. If Butler is sidelined against Denver, Jonathan Kuminga and Gui Santos are candidates for an uptick in playing time.