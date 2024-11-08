Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jimmy Butler headshot

Jimmy Butler Injury: Heads to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Butler left Friday's game versus the Nuggets to the locker room after tweaking his ankle, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The severity of Butler's ankle injury is unknown at this time. While he is sidelined, Duncan Robinson is the prime candidate to absorb his minutes. The veteran wing accumulated two points (1-2 FG), one rebound and two assists before heading to the locker room.

Jimmy Butler
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now