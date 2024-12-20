Jimmy Butler Injury: Heads to locker room
Butler went to the locker room in the first quarter of Friday's game against the Thunder due to an ankle injury, Joel Lorenzi of The Oklahoman reports.
Butler turned his ankle while colliding with Lu Dort, and the former walked back to the locker room afterwards. Terry Rozier, Pelle Larsson and Jaime Jaquez would be slated to see increased playing time Friday if Butler is unable to return.
