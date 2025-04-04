Fantasy Basketball
Jimmy Butler headshot

Jimmy Butler Injury: Iffy for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 4, 2025 at 2:24pm

Butler is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets due to a forearm strain, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Butler left Thursday's win over the Lakers in the third quarter due to a left forearm strain but returned to start the fourth quarter and played his usual role. Slater notes that Butler's injury is minor, but the Warriors may still be cautious during the second half of a back-to-back set. Stephen Curry (pelvis) is also questionable for Friday's game.

Jimmy Butler
Golden State Warriors
