Jimmy Butler Injury: Iffy for Monday

Butler (illness) is questionable for Monday's game against the Nets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler exited Friday's game against the Thunder early due to the illness before missing Saturday's contest against the Magic altogether, and he is now in jeopardy of sitting out his second consecutive outing. If the star forward is sidelined once again, Dru Smith and Pelle Larsson are candidates for increased roles.