Jimmy Butler Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Butler (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Butler sat out the second half of Miami's back-to-back set Monday in Boston after experiencing soreness in his right knee during Sunday's loss in Toronto. If he can suit up, the All-Star forward may not have any limitations. Over his last six appearances, Butler has averaged 22.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 0.8 steals in 33.7 minutes per game.