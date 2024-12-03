Fantasy Basketball
Jimmy Butler Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Butler (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Butler sat out the second half of Miami's back-to-back set Monday in Boston after experiencing soreness in his right knee during Sunday's loss in Toronto. If he can suit up, the All-Star forward may not have any limitations. Over his last six appearances, Butler has averaged 22.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 0.8 steals in 33.7 minutes per game.

