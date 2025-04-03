Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jimmy Butler headshot

Jimmy Butler Injury: Leaves for locker room vs. LAL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 9:06pm

Butler exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent left arm injury in the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Butler exited to the locker room with 5:24 remaining in the third, though he has since returned to the bench, per Slater. If the veteran forward is unable to return to the court, Jonathan Kuminga will likely receive an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.

Jimmy Butler
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now