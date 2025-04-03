Jimmy Butler Injury: Leaves for locker room vs. LAL

Butler exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent left arm injury in the third quarter of Thursday's game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Butler exited to the locker room with 5:24 remaining in the third, though he has since returned to the bench, per Slater. If the veteran forward is unable to return to the court, Jonathan Kuminga will likely receive an uptick in playing time the rest of the way.