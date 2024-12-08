Jimmy Butler Injury: Likely to suit up Sunday

Butler is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers due to right knee soreness.

Butler is likely to play in the second leg of the Heat's back-to-back set after posting 24 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block in 34 minutes during Saturday's win over the Suns. The star forward has appeared in four of Miami's last five matchups, during which he averaged 21.0 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.3 steals across 32.8 minutes per contest.