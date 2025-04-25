Jimmy Butler Injury: Officially deemed questionable

The Warriors announced Friday that Butler has been diagnosed with a pelvis and deep gluteal muscle contusion and will be questionable for Saturday's Game 3 against the Rockets.

Butler left Game 2 with 1:51 remaining in the first quarter after being undercut by Amen Thompson but appears to have avoided a long-term injury. However, if Butler is forced to miss Game 3, Gary Payton, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Gui Santos are all candidates to receive increased playing time.