Jimmy Butler Injury: Ruled out against Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Butler (ankle) won't play in Sunday's game versus the TImberwolves, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Butler will miss his first game of the season Sunday due to a sprained right ankle he suffered against Denver. In the star forward's absence, Jaime Jaquez (illness), Haywood Highsmith, Pelle Larson and Duncan Robinson are all candidates to receive increased playing time. Butler's next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with Detroit.

