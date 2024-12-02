Jimmy Butler Injury: Ruled out for Monday

Butler (knee) is listed out for Monday's game against the Celtics.

Butler suffered a right knee injury Sunday against the Raptors, but the good news for Miami is that his diagnosis is soreness according to the injury report. With Butler sitting out Monday, players such as Tyler Herro and Terry Rozier could see a bump in usage, while Jaime Jaquez could offer more upside in fantasy formats as well. For now, Butler should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.