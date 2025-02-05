Jimmy Butler Injury: Shipped to Golden State

The Warriors acquired Butler from the Heat on Wednesday in exchange for forwards Andrew Wiggins and Kyle Anderson, guard Dennis Schroder and a protected 2025 first-round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Butler had been suspended indefinitely by Miami since Jan. 27 for conduct detrimental to the team but will get a chance at a fresh start with the Warriors. The veteran forward likely won't be available for Golden State's next two games Wednesday in Utah and Thursday in Los Angeles while all players involved in the trade need to pass physicals before the deal is official, but once active, expect Butler to fill Wiggins' vacated spot in the starting lineup. While Stephen Curry will likely still rank as the Warriors' primary offensive option, Butler should come close to matching or exceeding the 19.9 percent usage rate he held down with Miami this season, given Golden State's lack of other ball-dominant players. In order to facilitate the trade, Charania relays that Butler has declined his 2025-26 player option and has agreed to a two-year, $121 million extension with the Warriors.