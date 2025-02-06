Fantasy Basketball
Jimmy Butler headshot

Jimmy Butler Injury: Trending toward debut Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 4:58pm

Butler (recently traded) is trending toward making his Warriors debut in Saturday's game against Chicago, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Butler was acquired by the Warriors via trade Wednesday and is trending toward a return to game action against the club that drafted him back in 2011. The star forward appeared in 25 regular-season outings with the Heat before being traded, during which he averaged 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.1 steals across 30.6 minutes per game.

