Jimmy Butler headshot

Jimmy Butler Injury: Won't play Monday vs. Brooklyn

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Butler (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler will miss a second straight game due to a stomach bug, and his next opportunity to play will be Thursday against Orlando. Dru Smith, Jaime Jaquez and Pelle Larsson are candidates to see increased playing time Monday due to Butler's illness.

Jimmy Butler
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
