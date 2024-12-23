Jimmy Butler Injury: Won't play Monday vs. Brooklyn
Butler (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Nets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Butler will miss a second straight game due to a stomach bug, and his next opportunity to play will be Thursday against Orlando. Dru Smith, Jaime Jaquez and Pelle Larsson are candidates to see increased playing time Monday due to Butler's illness.
