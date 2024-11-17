Jimmy Butler Injury: Won't play Sunday

Butler (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus the Pacers.

Butler will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to a right ankle sprain. Haywood Highsmith will likely receive the starting nod once again, and without Butler he has averaged 10.0 points, 3.0 steals and 2.7 rebounds across 31.3 minutes over the last three regular-season games (three starts). Butler's next chance to suit up will come in the second leg of a back-to-back set against the 76ers on Monday.