Jimmy Butler Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Butler (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Pistons, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Butler will miss a second straight game due to a right ankle sprain. Haywood Highsmith and Kevin Love started at the forward spots during Sunday's win over Minnesota, but Jaime Jaquez, Pelle Larsson and Duncan Robinson are also candidates for increased roles until Butler is cleared to return. Butler's next chance to suit up will come Friday in Indiana.