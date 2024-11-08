Fantasy Basketball
Jimmy Butler headshot

Jimmy Butler Injury: Won't return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Butler (ankle) won't return to Friday's game against the Nuggets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The Heat will have to find a way to win on the road without their star forward, as Butler won't return for the rest of the game. The veteran ends the contest with two points (1-2 FG), one rebound and two assists before exiting. Further exams will be needed to determine the severity of the injury.

Jimmy Butler
Miami Heat
