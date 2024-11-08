Jimmy Butler Injury: Won't return Friday
Butler (ankle) won't return to Friday's game against the Nuggets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
The Heat will have to find a way to win on the road without their star forward, as Butler won't return for the rest of the game. The veteran ends the contest with two points (1-2 FG), one rebound and two assists before exiting. Further exams will be needed to determine the severity of the injury.
