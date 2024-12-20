Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jimmy Butler headshot

Jimmy Butler Injury: Won't return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 20, 2024 at 5:46pm

Butler (illness) won't return to Friday's game against the Thunder, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports. He finished the game scoreless (0-0 FG, 0-0 FT) and with two assists.

Butler initially limped off the field following a collision, but he was feeling ill afterward due to a stomach bug, according to NBA reporter Chris Haynes,, and the Heat won't risk him. Terry Rozier, Pelle Larsson and Jaime Jaquez are expected to see minutes with Butler sidelined.

Jimmy Butler
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now