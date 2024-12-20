Jimmy Butler Injury: Won't return Friday
Butler (illness) won't return to Friday's game against the Thunder, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports. He finished the game scoreless (0-0 FG, 0-0 FT) and with two assists.
Butler initially limped off the field following a collision, but he was feeling ill afterward due to a stomach bug, according to NBA reporter Chris Haynes,, and the Heat won't risk him. Terry Rozier, Pelle Larsson and Jaime Jaquez are expected to see minutes with Butler sidelined.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now