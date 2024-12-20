Jimmy Butler Injury: Won't return Friday

Butler (illness) won't return to Friday's game against the Thunder, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports. He finished the game scoreless (0-0 FG, 0-0 FT) and with two assists.

Butler initially limped off the field following a collision, but he was feeling ill afterward due to a stomach bug, according to NBA reporter Chris Haynes,, and the Heat won't risk him. Terry Rozier, Pelle Larsson and Jaime Jaquez are expected to see minutes with Butler sidelined.