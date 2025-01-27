Jimmy Butler News: Another suspension on tap

The Heat are expected to suspend Butler indefinitely prior to Monday's game against the Magic, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After being suspended for the second time this month last week after missing a team flight, Butler was on track to return to action Monday against the Magic following a two-game absence. However, he reportedly walked out of the Heat's morning shootaround after learning that he wouldn't be in the starting lineup Monday, which will prompt Miami to suspend him for a minimum of five games, according to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel. The suspension will last through the Feb. 6 trade deadline, and the Heat will presumably look to move the disgruntled six-time All-Star before then. Haywood Highsmith will start at small forward in place of Butler on Monday.