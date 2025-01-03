Jimmy Butler News: Back-to-back poor performances

Butler logged nine points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists and two steals over 27 minutes during Thursday's 128-115 loss to the Pacers.

Butler continues to seem checked out regarding his effort on the floor for the Heat. As Butler's fate in Miami remains uncertain, the veteran hasn't made much of an impact for his team, with back-to-back performances in which he scored only nine points, attempting a total of 11 shots in two games.