Jimmy Butler News: Efficient in low-scoring effort

Butler finished with 15 points (6-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals over 37 minutes during Wednesday's 116-107 loss to New York.

Butler had a rough showing in the season with a three-point performance (1-8 FG) in the loss to the Magic on Oct. 23, and while he responded with two straight games with at least 20 points, he had another low-scoring effort Wednesday. Even if his scoring numbers haven't been as good as in previous years, Butler is improving in the efficiency department. Excluding the dud in the season opener, Butler is shooting 57.1 percent from the field while attempting 11.7 shots per game, so he's trending in the right direction even if the scoring numbers aren't backing that up.