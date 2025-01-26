Jimmy Butler News: Expected to be available Monday

Butler is expected to be available for Monday's game against the Magic following a two-game suspension, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Butler is expected to return from a suspension that the Heat announced was due to a "continued pattern of disregard of team rules, insubordinate conduct and conduct detrimental to the team." There is no confirmation that the superstar will actually play, though Chiang relayed that Butler is expected to continue making himself available. The six-time All-Star has been suspended for nine of Miami's 14 outings in January, during which he has averaged 11.4 points, 4.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds across 28.0 minutes per contest.