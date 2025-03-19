Jimmy Butler News: Flirts with triple-double

Butler chipped in 24 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 11-11 FT), eight rebounds and 10 assists over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 104-93 win over Milwaukee.

Butler took advantage of some extra usage with Stephen Curry getting the night off for rest, finishing two rebounds shy of a triple-double. Although he's fitting in well with Golden State, Butler hasn't been an elite fantasy asset on his new team. Over his last 10 games, he's been an eighth-round value in nine-category formats with 16.7 points, 6.6 assists, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 0.7 three-pointers.