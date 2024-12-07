Jimmy Butler News: Good to go Saturday vs. Phoenix

Butler (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Suns, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Butler will play through a right knee injury for a second straight game after being sidelined for Monday's loss to the Celtics. Over his last seven outings, Butler has averaged 21.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.0 steals over 33.0 minutes per game.