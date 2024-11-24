Jimmy Butler News: Good to go Sunday

Butler (illness) will play in Sunday's game against the Mavericks, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Butler missed Saturday's practice due to the illness, though he should be good to shoulder his normal workload Sunday. The veteran forward returned to game action in Monday's win over the 76ers after missing four consecutive games with a sprained right ankle, during which he logged 30 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 13-13 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal across 34 minutes.