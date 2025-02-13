Jimmy Butler News: Hits for 21 in Dallas

Butler totaled 21 points (8-17 FG, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 111-107 loss to the Mavericks.

The 35-year-old forward has scored at least 20 points in three straight games since making his Warriors debut. Butler is looking like a good fit alongside Stephen Curry so far, averaging 22.0 points, 6.7 boards, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals for his new club, and he seems to be focusing his scoring efforts inside the arc rather than trying to become a new Splash Brother -- Butler has attempted only three three-pointers in his first three games for Golden State and failing to drain any of them.