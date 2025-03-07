Jimmy Butler News: Hits for 25 in Brooklyn

Butler posted 25 points (7-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 10-10 FT), two rebounds, six assists and three steals in 35 minutes during Thursday's 121-119 victory over the Nets.

The performance tied his best scoring effort so far with Golden State, a mark he set Feb. 8 against the Bulls in his Warriors debut. Over 11 appearances with his new club, Butler has averaged 17.1 points, 5.4 assists, 5.0 boards and 1.3 steals, and Thursday's performance was a step in the right direction when it comes to his efficiency -- he's shooting just 45.1 percent from the floor and a woeful 14.3 percent (3-for-21) from beyond the arc during that stretch.