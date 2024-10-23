Jimmy Butler News: Ineffective in defeat

Butler recorded three points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 116-97 loss to the Magic.

Butler struggled to find the bottom of the basket and looked out of sorts in the opener. He only turned the ball over once and is seemingly 100 percent healthy, so his result was a bit surprising. Butler's biggest flaw is his durability. The highest attendance he's achieved in recent memory was in 2016 when he played 76 games with Chicago.