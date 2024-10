Butler supplied 23 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and four steals across 34 minutes during Monday's 106-98 win over the Pistons.

Miami picked up their second straight win with Butler leading the team in scoring. Butler had a horrendous three-point dud on Opening Night, but he has responded with two strong games in a row. In that span, he produced averages of 24.5 points, 7.5 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 steals.