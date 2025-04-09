Jimmy Butler News: Musters only 10 points

Butler totaled 10 points (2-4 FG, 6-7 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals over 20 minutes during Tuesday's 133-95 victory over the Suns.

Butler sat early with the rest of the starting lineup during the rout, but he never managed to get into a groove with the minutes he was given. Although he's provided a much -needed spark for the Warriors, he's come up short a few times since joining the team. Over 25 games with the Warriors, he's averaging 17.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists.