Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jimmy Butler headshot

Jimmy Butler News: Off injury report for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Butler is not listed on the injury report for Monday's game against Orlando.

Butler will be available to suit up Monday following a two-game suspension issued by the Heat, though there is no confirmation that he'll actually play, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. The star forward has been suspended for nine of Miami's 14 outings in January, during which he has averaged 11.4 points, 4.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds across 28.0 minutes per contest.

Jimmy Butler
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now