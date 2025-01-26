Jimmy Butler News: Off injury report for Monday

Butler is not listed on the injury report for Monday's game against Orlando.

Butler will be available to suit up Monday following a two-game suspension issued by the Heat, though there is no confirmation that he'll actually play, per Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. The star forward has been suspended for nine of Miami's 14 outings in January, during which he has averaged 11.4 points, 4.6 assists and 3.2 rebounds across 28.0 minutes per contest.