Jimmy Butler headshot

Jimmy Butler News: Plays well in debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 9, 2025 at 8:33am

Butler registered 25 points (7-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-13 FT), four assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal across 29 minutes in Saturday's 132-111 victory over the Bulls.

Making his Warriors debut and his first appearance since Jan. 21, Butler looked engaged and excited to be out of Miami. His 25 points were his most since Dec. 16, and he helped Golden State snap a three-game losing streak. Butler played only 29 minutes, but that number should grow as he gets acclimated to his new squad.

