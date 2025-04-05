Jimmy Butler News: Posts 19 points in win

Butler racked up 19 points (6-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists and five steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 118-104 victory over Denver.

The Warriors gave gone 21-5 since acquiring Butler, who is thriving in his new surroundings. The veteran has averaged 17.3 points, 6.0 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals since the switch from Miami, helping to make the Warriors a legit contender for the NBA title.