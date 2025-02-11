Jimmy Butler News: Productive again Monday

Butler finished with 20 points (4-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 12-15 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and four steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 125-111 win over the Bucks.

In his second game wearing a Warriors jersey, Butler delivered 20-plus points again while tying his season high in steals. The 35-year-old forward has also been living at the free-throw line since being sent west by the Heat, going 23-for-28 in his first two games for his new club. It's been a bumpy season so far for Butler, but he seems extremely motivated to put together a big finish.