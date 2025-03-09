Jimmy Butler News: Productive night in win Saturday

Butler amassed 26 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds and five assists across 37 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 victory over Detroit.

The veteran forward tied Draymond Green for the team-high mark in rebounds while finishing as the club's second-leading scorer behind Stephen Curry (32 points). Butler has racked up 20 or more points in five of his 12 outings since being traded to the Warriors on Feb. 5. He has averaged 17.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals across 31.6 minutes per contest during that 12-game span. The 35-year-old was solid from beyond the arc Saturday, though he has delivered a lackluster performance from beyond the arc this season. He has shot only 20.0 percent from three-point range since joining the Warriors.