Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jimmy Butler headshot

Jimmy Butler News: Reaches double figures in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Butler notched 19 points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal over 31 minutes in Monday's 119-101 win over Charlotte.

Butler returned Monday after missing Golden State's previous game due to back spasms, contributing offensively while finishing as one of five Warriors with a double-digit point total in a winning effort. Since joining Golden State in early February, Butler has reached double figures in scoring in seven of his nine appearances.

Jimmy Butler
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now