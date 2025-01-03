Jimmy Butler News: Receives seven-game suspension

Butler has received a seven-game suspension for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team.

The Heat announced that they've handed Butler the suspension due to his conduct over the course of the season, and particularly the last several weeks. This means his next chance to play will come against the Nuggets on Jan. 17, but with the Heat ready to listen to offers for the star forward, there's no guarantee that Butler will be part of the Heat roster once his suspension is over.