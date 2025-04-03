Jimmy Butler News: Returns Thursday

Butler (forearm) has returned for the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Lakers, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Butler exited to the locker room with 5:24 remaining in the third quarter due to a left forearm injury, and he returned to the bench late in the third with a wrap around his arm. The veteran forward will likely be able to shoulder his normal workload the rest of the way, though the forearm issue is something to monitor ahead of Friday's game against the Nuggets.