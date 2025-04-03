Fantasy Basketball
Jimmy Butler headshot

Jimmy Butler News: Returns Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 9:13pm

Butler (forearm) has returned for the fourth quarter of Thursday's game against the Lakers, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Butler exited to the locker room with 5:24 remaining in the third quarter due to a left forearm injury, and he returned to the bench late in the third with a wrap around his arm. The veteran forward will likely be able to shoulder his normal workload the rest of the way, though the forearm issue is something to monitor ahead of Friday's game against the Nuggets.

Jimmy Butler
Golden State Warriors
