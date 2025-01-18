Jimmy Butler News: Returns with 18 points

Butler (suspension) finished Friday's 133-113 loss to the Nuggets with 18 points (7-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes.

Seeing his first action since Jan. 2 following the completion of his team-imposed seven-game suspension, Butler looked a little rusty but still provided a decent showcase for prospective trade partners. The 35-year-old has made it apparent that he prefers to be moved out of Miami, but it's unclear if the organization has any intention of acquiescing to his demands prior to the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Until then, Butler looks like he'll but any discord with the franchise aside and continue playing his normal minutes in the starting five.