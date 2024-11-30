Fantasy Basketball
Jimmy Butler headshot

Jimmy Butler News: Scores 26 points Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Butler logged 26 points (8-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 121-111 victory over the Raptors.

Butler has been slightly disappointing in most formats this season, but he delivered one of his most efficient performances of the campaign Friday. He's been turning things around of late, and the veteran has scored at least 23 points in four of his last five appearances since returning from a four-game absence in mid-November.

Jimmy Butler
Miami Heat
More Stats & News
