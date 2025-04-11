Jimmy Butler News: Scores team-high 24 points

Butler racked up 24 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 11-11 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Friday's 103-86 win over the Trail Blazers.

A temporary exit from Stephen Curry (thumb) gave Butler the opportunity to lead the offense. The Warriors did what was necessary to keep their hopes for play-in exclusion alive after dropping a stunner to the Spurs. The team will rely on Butler to post another strong total Sunday against the Clippers, especially if Curry's thumb becomes a more serious issue.