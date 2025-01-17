Fantasy Basketball
Jimmy Butler headshot

Jimmy Butler News: Set to return against Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Butler will return to the lineup Friday against the Nuggets,NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

After serving a seven-game suspension imposed by the team, Butler will return to the basketball floor against Denver. The 35-year-old veteran has made it abundantly clear that he wants to be traded, but Miami is seemingly finding it difficult to move him, resulting in this awkward situation. There's no telling how much time Butler will be on the floor Friday.

Jimmy Butler
Miami Heat
