Butler is part of the first unit for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Magic.

Butler will kick off his sixth season in Miami on Wednesday, and he'll be joined by Terry Rozier, Tyler Herro, Nikola Jovic and Bam Adebayo in the first unit. Butler averaged 30.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.3 steals across 34.0 minutes per game last season.