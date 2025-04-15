Jimmy Butler News: Steps up in Play-In Game

Butler tallied 38 points (12-20 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 12-18), seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 121-116 win over the Grizzlies.

Butler proved that his "Playoff Jimmy" nickname carries over to the Play-In Tournament by leading Golden State in scoring with a season-high 38 points. Butler was able to get to the line at will, as he shot 18 free throws individually compared to Memphis' 23 total as a team. The star forward was also active defensively and will be a key factor if the Warriors are able to advance past the Rockets in their first-round playoff matchup.