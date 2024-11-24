Fantasy Basketball
Jimmy Butler News: Surpasses 30 points in overtime win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Butler posted 33 points (11-17 FG, 11-16 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes during Sunday's 123-118 overtime win over the Mavericks.

Butler did it all for Miami in Sunday's extended contest, leading all players in scoring while handing out a team-best assist total and coming up one rebound shy of a double-double showing. Butler has been red hot as of late, posting at least 30 points, nine rebounds and five assists in two straight outings.

