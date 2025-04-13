Jimmy Butler News: Team-high nine assists in defeat

Butler closed Sunday's 124-119 overtime loss to the Clippers with 30 points (12-20 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), one rebound, nine assists, one block and one steal across 48 minutes.

Butler tallied his fourth 30-point performance of the season, his first since landing in Golden State, but his near double-double couldn't lift the team out of the Play-In Tournament. It's worth noting Butler appeared to be hobbling after sustaining a knee to his left thigh late in Sunday's game, so his status for Tuesday's tilt against the Grizzlies is worth monitoring. The All-Star forward had a slow start in the scoring department after joining the Warriors initially, but he picked up his production during the last month of the regular season, averaging 19.5 points, 6.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals in 33.7 minutes through his last 15 appearances.