Jimmy Butler News: Team-high seven assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2025 at 10:21am

Butler had six points (2-5 FG, 2-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Thursday's 130-104 victory over the Kings.

Butler delivered his lowest scoring outing in March and tied his second-lowest mark in points since being traded to the Warriors. However, the veteran forward led the club in assists and has recorded at least five assists in four of his last five outings. In that five-game span, Butler has averaged 18.2 points, 6.4 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 34.0 minutes per contest.

