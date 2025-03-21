Jimmy Butler News: Triple-double in Thursday's win

Butler produced 16 points (4-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 11 rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 117-114 victory over the Raptors.

It was the second triple-double of the season for Butler, both of which have come in the last six games. The veteran forward is averaging 17.8 points, 7.1 assists, 6.6 boards, 1.3 steals and 0.8 threes over 10 March appearances, but with Stephen Curry (pelvis) headed for an MRI after exiting Thursday's contest early, Butler may need to step up even further down the stretch in the Warriors are going to avoid the Play-In Tournament and lock up a playoff spot.